Stampede at UP CM’s Janata Darbar programme

Eyewitnesses said that when the Chief Minister was meeting people and exchanging pleasantries with them, the crowd surged towards him and in the stampede-like situation some fell down and got hurt.

A stampede-like situation was created and some people injured in it as a large crowd gathered at a Janata Darbar programme of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav here.

The crowd at the PWD Guest House became unmanageable and some people fell down while trying to push their way to hand over their applications to the Chief Minister, police said.

Some mediapersons covering the event were also injured in the melee, they said.

All the injured were rushed to a hospital in Saifai, police said.

Police had a trying time to manage the crowd as the number of people who had turned up at the Janata Darbar was far beyond their expectation.

