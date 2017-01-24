National

Snowfall on higher mountains in Himachal

Tourists who thronged here and other places in Himachal Pradesh to enjoy snowfall are a disappointed lot as the lower and middle hills experienced just a few rain showers on Tuesday.

However, there were reports of a moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher mountains of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

The Met Department has predicted heavy snowfall in the middle ranges in the next two days due to western disturbance. The sky remained overcast the whole day.

The average temperature has come down by 3 to 4 degrees at various places.

An intermittent snowfall was reported at the Rohtang Pass and other higher passes like Kunzam and Goshal Hills. More than 2 to 3 feet of snow has been accumulated there. There are also reports of snowfall in Kalpa and Rekong Peo in Kinnaur and Spiti and Keylong in Lahaul and higher reaches of Kullu, Chamba and Shimla hills.

The administration in the higher reaches has warned people not to venture out for few days.

