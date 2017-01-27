National

Snow plays a spoilsport in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Women Police take part in the 68th Republic Day celebrations in snow covered Bakshi stadium in Srinagar on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir Women Police take part in the 68th Republic Day celebrations in snow covered Bakshi stadium in Srinagar on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

As Governor N.N. Vohra presided over the Republic Day function in the winter capital Jammu, no Minister of the State could reach the Kashmir Valley owing to inclement weather.

Local administrative heads in all 10 districts of the Valley hoisted the Tricolour as surface and air traffic remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

“Our youth has been doing very well in almost every arena despite constraints arising from recurring spells of disruption and disorder,” said Mr. Vohra.

Referring to the cycle of violence that Kashmir saw in 2016 and left over 90 civilians dead, Mr. Vohra said, “The protests were only hurting the wheels of progress. The frequent shutdown calls caused economic losses, especially to daily wage earners.”

For the first time, the administration decided not to suspend Internet services.

Separatists’ shutdown call affected road traffic.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Republic Day
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 3:13:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Snow-plays-a-spoilsport-in-Kashmir/article17099047.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY