Singhvi issues notices to websites

Says ‘deliberately spreading misinformation’

: Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi has issued notices against several websites that have allegedly been “deliberately spreading msisinformation, canards and untruths” about “a supposed tax penalty.”

The notice says there is no new penalty and that the reports appearing on these websites refer to a penalty raised two years ago in September 2014, that is currently sub-judice. Further, it says that the reports have “distorted, exaggerated and falsely stated the penalty amount”.

The notice also suggests that the effort is to link the case to the demonetisation exercise.

