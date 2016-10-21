Sheena Bora case: CBI files second supplementary charge sheet

CBI today filed its second supplementary charge sheet in the 2012 Sheena Bora murder case in a special court, stating Sheena’s mother and prime accused Indrani Mukerjea kept her husband Peter Mukerjea updated on phone over the selection of spot for disposal of the body.

The nearly 200-page charge sheet was filed before the court of special CBI judge H.S. Mahajan.

The agency had told the Bombay High Court last Saturday that it would file the charge sheet in the case this week.

As per the charge sheet, prime accused Indrani and her husband and former media baron Peter were against the “intimate relationship” between Sheena, Indrani’s daughter from earlier relationship, and Rahul, Peter’s son from his first wife.

Peter often used to quarrel with Rahul on the issue as he didn’t approve of the relationship between Sheena and his son.

As per the charge sheet, Peter always dissuaded his daughter Vidhi from having any contact with Rahul and Sheena.

The charge sheet also stated that a month after Sheena’s death, Peter wrote an email to Rahul, which read, “Initially, I was okay with your relationship (with Sheena), as I figured that due to economic pressures it would break anyway as Sheena would want more from life and that she would tell you this and leave you if she didn’t get it after a while.”

Sheena (24) was strangled in a car here in April 2012 allegedly by her mother Indrani, Indrani’s former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her former driver Shyamvar Rai. Sheena’s body was then dumped in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

The CBI also said after Sheena’s murder, Indrani kept Peter informed on phone about the selection of spot for disposing her body and recce conducted for the same.

In its charge sheet filed on November 19 last year, the CBI had named Indrani, Khanna and Rai as accused in the case.

The trio were arrested in August last year after the latter spilled the beans while he was being interrogated in a case pertaining to illegal possession of arms.

He later turned approver in the case.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet against Peter on February 16 for his alleged role in the murder plot. He was arrested on November 19 last year.

According to investigators, Sheena’s relationship with Rahul was the possible motive behind her murder apart from certain financial dealings.

The agency had stated Sheena was killed as her relationship with Rahul was disapproved by Peter and Indrani both of whom were part of the plot to murder her.