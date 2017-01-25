Sharad Yadav gets NCW notice for comparing woman’s honour with votes

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a notice to Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav for his remarks comparing a woman’s honour with votes, and demanded an explanation from him within 24 hours, failing which he will have to appear before it.

“Considering the gravity of the offensive and objectionable statement, you are hereby required to provide a satisfactory explanation to the Commission on the matter within 24 hours of the receipt of this notice, failing which you will be required to appear before the Commission,” the notice said.

“The NCW strongly condemns the use of such an offensive, objectionable and misogynistic statement made by persons holding responsible positions which shows extreme disrespect to women,” it said.

While addressing an event in Patna on Tuesday, Mr. Yadav said, “If a daughter’s prestige is compromised, it will only affect the village and an area but if the vote’s prestige is compromised or sold, then it impacts the entire nation and the province.”

On Wednesday morning, NCW chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam told television channels, “Women are tired of being humiliated on public platforms on various issues. Votes are a political tool and women are not a tool. We will issue a notice and if required we will issue summons as well.”

Katiyar's remarks on Priyanka Vadra

Ms. Kumaramangalam also termed BJP leader Vinay Katiyar’s remarks on Priyanka Vadra“ridiculous and unacceptable”.

“To compare women on the basis of their looks is totally ridiculous and not acceptable. Priyanka is much more than her looks. I don’t think women who have come up in life is because of their looks but it is because of their competence and hard work,” she said.