Seven civilians killed in firing, mortar shelling by Pakistan

A villager, who lives near the border, moves with her belongings to a relief camp in a government school at Akhnoor near Jammu, following heavy shelling by Pakistan. Photo: AP

There have been more that 60 ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along LoC and IB since surgical strikes across the border by Army.

Seven civilians were killed and three others injured in fresh mortar shelling and small arms firing in Jammu's Samba and Rajouri districts on Tuesday.

Five civilians were killed in Ramgarh in Samba Sector. The other two — one woman, identified as Sultan Begam, and her daughter-in-law, identified as Maqbool Begam — died in mortar shelling while working in the fields in Tarkundi area of Rajouri district.

The three injured have been identified as Bodraj, Niky, Dharana Devi and Chanchla Devi. Heavy mortar shelling was also reported in Arnia area.

'Unprovoked ceasefire violations'

The Border Security Force (BSF) blamed the Pakistani rangers of “unprovoked ceasefire violations in Naushera Sector from 5:30 a.m. in Rajouri district.

“Pakistani rangers used small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars. It’s being responded befittingly and appropriately. No casualties to own troops (sic),” said the BSF spokesman.

On Monday, two women — Robiya Kouser and Tasveer Bi — were injured in Pakistani shelling in Mendhar sector of Poonch district.

