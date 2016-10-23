Services say no to ‘extortion’ donations

The military fraternity has reacted with outrage at MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s attempt to browbeat film producers who have employed Pakistani actors, to contribute to the Army Welfare Fund.

Former Army chief General Shankar Roy Choudhary told The Hindu that the Indian Army has nothing to do with the local politics of Maharashtra and should be left out of it. Several others from the fraternity called it “extortion money.” Seeking to settle the controversy surrounding the release of Karan Johar’s latest film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Mr. Thackeray held discussions with the team on Saturday and announced that they pay a “penance” of Rs. 5 crore for employing Pakistani actors.

“All the producers who have Pakistani artists in their film will as penance have to pay some money. I suggested Rs.5 crore per film... and give the money to the Army welfare fund,” he said in Mumbai.

A decorated veteran of 1971 war Major Chandrakant Singh, VrC said that he was offended and hurt by the issue. “The Army will not accept such a thing,” he observed.

“The Army belongs to the people and not to any particular segment. It does not need the funds, it only needs respect,” Former Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lt. Gen. Anil Chait said.

Ex-servicemen and citizenry alike took to micro blogging site Twitter to express their disappointment.

“I served four decades in uniform and never did I live on extorted money. What’s this happening in my country?,” Air Vice Marshal (retd.) Manmohan Bahadur, Distinguished Fellow at the Centre for Air Power Studies expressed his anguish on Twitter.