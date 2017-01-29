National

Sanjay Leela Bhansali film shoot attackers released

Rajput groups, caste-based outfits warn director against filming Padmavati with ‘distorted facts’

: A day after filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was roughed up on the sets of his epic historical film Padmavati, the police on Saturday released the five persons detained for disturbing the peace at Jaigarh Fort, where they had allegedly attacked unit members, vandalised the sets and disrupted shooting.

Rajput groups of Rajasthan, joined by some caste-based outfits from Gujarat, warned Mr. Bhansali against continuing the shooting for the movie, alleging that he was trying to distort the history of erstwhile Rajputana by filming a ‘dream sequence’ of love scenes between Padmavati, also known as Queen Padmini, and Alauddin Khilji.

“Until Mr. Bhansali clarifies how he is planning to depict the historical events of Chittorgarh Fort, we will not allow him to shoot for the film here,” Lokendra Singh Kalvi, founder-patron of Karni Sena, the group accused of leading the attack on Mr. Bhansali and his crew, said at a press conference at the Rajput Sabha Bhavan.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said though anger was “instinctive in such a case”, it should not be displayed by breaking the law. “People should approach the police if they have some grievance. An investigation will be initiated into the matter to find out who was at fault,” he said.

No formal complaint

The five persons arrested under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), for preventing the commission of a cognisable offence, were released as no formal complaint regarding Friday’s incident at Jaigarh Fort was made by anyone, Amber police station’s Station House Officer (SHO) Narendra Kumar told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bhansali has decided to pack up and cancel shooting at the fort.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:46:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Sanjay-Leela-Bhansali-film-shoot-attackers-released/article17110303.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY