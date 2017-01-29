Sanjay Leela Bhansali film shoot attackers released

: A day after filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was roughed up on the sets of his epic historical film Padmavati, the police on Saturday released the five persons detained for disturbing the peace at Jaigarh Fort, where they had allegedly attacked unit members, vandalised the sets and disrupted shooting.

Rajput groups of Rajasthan, joined by some caste-based outfits from Gujarat, warned Mr. Bhansali against continuing the shooting for the movie, alleging that he was trying to distort the history of erstwhile Rajputana by filming a ‘dream sequence’ of love scenes between Padmavati, also known as Queen Padmini, and Alauddin Khilji.

“Until Mr. Bhansali clarifies how he is planning to depict the historical events of Chittorgarh Fort, we will not allow him to shoot for the film here,” Lokendra Singh Kalvi, founder-patron of Karni Sena, the group accused of leading the attack on Mr. Bhansali and his crew, said at a press conference at the Rajput Sabha Bhavan.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said though anger was “instinctive in such a case”, it should not be displayed by breaking the law. “People should approach the police if they have some grievance. An investigation will be initiated into the matter to find out who was at fault,” he said.

No formal complaint

The five persons arrested under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), for preventing the commission of a cognisable offence, were released as no formal complaint regarding Friday’s incident at Jaigarh Fort was made by anyone, Amber police station’s Station House Officer (SHO) Narendra Kumar told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bhansali has decided to pack up and cancel shooting at the fort.