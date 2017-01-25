National

Salman Khan, co-accused exempted from personal appearance in blackbuck poaching case

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A Jodhpur court on Wednesday exempted Salman Khan and the co-accused from making a personal appearance in the blackbuck poaching case and posted the matter to January 27.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (District) Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit had summoned Salman and co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, and Sonali Bendre for recording their statements in the case filed against them for the alleged poaching of two blackbucks at Kankani village in 1998.

“We moved a joint application on behalf of all accused seeking exemption from appearance in the court for today and the court allowed it,” said Defence Counsel K.K. Vyas.

He said police had expressed their inability to provide adequate security to the actors in the court on account of the presence of the Chief Minister and the Governor in the city for Republic Day celebrations.

