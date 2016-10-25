SP meet ends in chaos, but no split now

The family feud in the Samajwadi Party on Monday spilled out in the open on Monday as members of the ruling Yadav clan engaged in emotional outbursts, exchanging barbs and allegations, even as their supporters clashed on the streets.

Though the acrimonious scenes cast an ominous shadow on the party and the family as the State heads to a crucial Assembly elections, no major decision was taken and a split in the party was averted — for the moment. SP supremo Mulayam Singh and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav both affirmed that there would be no division in the party and that Akhilesh would not resign as CM or form his own party.

A meeting at the party office of MLAs, MLCs, MPs and party leaders early in the day ended in chaos as leaders stormed out. In his address, though Mr. Mulayam Singh clarified he would not ask his son to step down as CM, he made his preferences known, strongly backing Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh against allegations levelled by his son. Mr. Singh was interrupted by Mr. Akhilesh Yadav, and the two had a heated argument. At this, Mr. Shivpal Yadav, who was also on the dais, snatched the microphone from Mr. Akhilesh Yadav and accused him of being a liar. The fracas came just moments after Mr. Mulayam Singh had asked Mr. Shivpal Yadav and Mr. Akhilesh Yadav to hug each other to resolve the tensions.

There was no word of a reconciliation till late on Monday though Mr. Mulayam Singh, Mr. Shivpal Yadav and Mr. Akhilesh Yadav met again. Recalling his bond with Shivpal, calling him a leader of the masses, and Amar Singh, referring to him as “brother,” Mr. Singh said he would never forget their contributions.

Mulayam, Akhilesh trade charges

While Mr Singh backed his brother and State party president Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh, an emotional Akhilesh Yadav broke down as he expressed his loyalty to his father, his “guru,”.

He offering to step down as Chief Minister if the supremo wished and denied that he wanted to float a new party.

However, Mr Akhilesh Yadav was particularly aggressive against Amar Singh, blaming him for the conspiracy against him and the rift in the family.

Vitriolic Shivpal

Mr Shivpal Yadav tore into his nephew, launching barbs at him and strongly defending Amar Singh. He claimed that Akhilesh Yadav had told him he would float a new party to contest the elections.

The hostility was evident when Mr. Shivpal said: “Amar Singh ke charanon ki dhool bhi nahi ho aap log (The critics of Amar Singh are not worth the dust on his feet).”

Ahead of the party meeting, supporters of the rival factions clashed outside the party headquarters exchanging blows. Police used force to disperse crowds, who tried to break the cordon to march towards the party office.