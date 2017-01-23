SP manifesto bears stamp of Akhilesh

The Samajwadi Party’s manifesto for the Assembly elections, released on Sunday, marked the party’s transition under Akhilesh Yadav from a party that received flak for wooing Muslims to one that is oriented mainly to development and infrastructure.

Significantly, Mulayam Singh and Shivpal Yadav skipped the event, while senior Minister Azam Khan was on stage but left before the manifesto was unveiled by Mr. Akhilesh, along with his wife, Dimple Yadav, and Ministers close to him.

In sharp contrast to the party’s manifesto for the 2012 Assembly and 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the party had little sops for the minority community this time.

16 promises

In 2012, the SP made 16 key promises to Muslims, including reservation in accordance with their share of population, release of innocent Muslims implicated in terror charges, establishing government schools in Muslim-populated areas, a special recruitment drive to employ Muslims in security forces and imparting technical education in madrasas.

The 32-page manifesto released by Mr. Akhilesh was hazy in its approach towards Muslims, making no mention of reservation for the community.

General statement

The section titled “Schemes for minorities” starts off with a general statement that the “security” and “religious freedom” of minorities would be ensured, before promising them a “share” in “all welfare schemes in accordance with their population”.

One lakh micro, small and medium industries would be created for Muslim youths over the next five years, along with career counselling and training. The SP has promised poor Muslims reservation in getting e-rickshaws and assured to open skill-development centres for those involved in traditional arts. Poor Muslims will be provided two-room homes under the Asra Awas Yojana.

Beautification of schools

The SP has also promised “beautification” of minority schools and institutions, while vowing to make the minority financial development corporation more effective. Memorials of Muslim freedom fighters will be constructed and beautified. Interestingly, the SP has decided to continue with the “Padhe betiya bade betiya” scheme that provides financial help to Muslim girls.

Minister Ahmed Hasan, who was present on stage, said the Akhilesh Yadav government had done a lot of work for Muslims, while the BSP was the “most anti-Muslim party” and an “opportunist.”

Mr. Yadav said while BSP chief Mayawati was busy stitching electoral alliance with Muslims, his government worked for balanced development.