SC refuses plea on alleged dilution of whistleblower law

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to examine a petition alleging dilution in the Whistleblower Protection Act and seeking interim measures to protect whisteblowers who expose corruption in public administration and governance

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar said Parliament is already seized with the law and the judiciary would be encroaching on the legislature’s turf by entertaining allegations now.

Parivartan’s petition

Appearing for a non-governmental organisation, Parivartan, advocate Prashant Bhushan contended that the Whistleblower Protection Act 2011 was not notified and certain amendments were in the works to dilute the it.

Solicitor-General Ranjit Kumar tried to allay the apprehensions raised by submitting that the Lok Sabha had cleared the law and the Rajya Sabha would follow suit in the next session of Parliament.

When Mr. Bhushan expressed his frustration strongly, Chief Justice Khehar observed that his client could approach the court after the law was notified. “If you feel dissatisfied with the law then, you can approach us,” the Bench said.

Different tone

The tone of the court hearing was in complete contrast to the earlier hearing in January 2016, when the apex court had pressed the Centre to put in place a fool-proof interim mechanism to receive complaints and protect the lives of whistleblowers till the law was enacted.