SC quota order a setback to Rajasthan

The Supreme Court’s interim order on Friday for maintenance of status quo in employment and admission to educational institutions for the Special Backward Classes (SBCs), including Gujjars, has come as a setback to the Rajasthan government. The BJP government has been giving assurances on safeguarding the quota.

While refusing to stay the Rajasthan High Court’s December 9, 2016 judgment, which struck down legislation providing 5% reservation to SBCs, the court directed the State government not to make any fresh admissions and appointments till the final hearing in the matter.

Passing its interim order on a special leave petition moved by the State government against the High Court’s judgment, a two-judge Bench also said the admissions and appointments made so far would not be disturbed. A State Cabinet sub-committee assured Gujjars on Thursday that the community’s quota would be safeguarded in all ongoing recruitments.