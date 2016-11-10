SC panel to inspect Rathore’s Gurugram flat

: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed a two-member lawyers’ panel to inspect the facilities at the flat of Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in Parsvnath Developers’ Exotica project in Gurugram.

A Bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Amitava Roy formed the lawyers’ committee after Mr. Rathore’s counsel complained that the flat, which the apex court had earlier directed the real estate firm to hand over to him, was “uninhabitable”.

The court directed the committee to submit its report in two weeks and look into the allegations made by the MoS.

Counsel for Mr. Rathore said the flat, which was allotted to him, did not have access to common facilities of the project, as was shown in the site map at the time of booking.

While the tower in which the flat is located had a kuccha access road that opened into a slum cluster, there was no parking facility. The tower did not have an occupancy certificate, he said.

“The members of the committee will go and inspect what is the shortest and longest route to the common facilities that everyone is getting. It will also look into allegations concerning parking facilities, kuccha road etc.,” the Bench said.

Mr. Rathore had booked a flat in Parsvnath’s Exotica project in Gurgaon in 2006. The firm was to deliver the flat in 2008-09.

In January this year, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the builder to refund the principal amount with interest and compensation to him.