Ruling vindicates my stand, says Dayanidhi Maran

Former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran.

Former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran. File photo  

C. Sivasankaran, promoter of Siva Group, said: “We have to accept the [court] verdict and move forward. I respect the judiciary. And, I am thankful to the investigating agencies.”

The former Union Telecom Minister, Dayanidhi Maran, said on Thursday that the decision of the Special CBI Court in New Delhi to discharge him and others in the Aircel-Maxis case had vindicated his trust in the judiciary.

“The case was fabricated out of revenge. I resigned [from the Union Cabinet] immediately and decided to prove my innocence. I did not misuse my power,” he said in a statement issued to the media.

Mr. Maran maintained that the Enforcement Directorate had no evidence against him, his elder brother Kalanithi Maran and the latter’s wife Kaveri Kalanithi.

“There was no truth to this case. Therefore, I believed that justice will come,” he said.

According to him, he trusted the court to deliver justice throughout the six years of legal proceedings. “I always believed truth prevails. This vindicates my trust in courts,” he said.





‘Must accept verdict’



He refused to comment what the investigating agencies would do now.

