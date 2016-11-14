Road developers may be compensated for toll waiver

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will have to give Rs. 400 crore to road developers in compensation for the losses on account of waiver of toll after demonetisation.

“We will be compensating the road developers based on the projections of traffic on national highways,” a senior official of the NHAI said. “Our calculations show that around Rs.70-75 crore is the daily collection in plazas across the country.”

The NHAI is, however, yet to work out the mode of compensation. “We may exempt the concessionaires from premium they owe us for collecting the toll,” the official said. The Centre waived toll at 365 plazas nationwide from November 9 to 14 a day after it abolished the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 banknotes on November 8. “The NHAI will need to look at under which part of the concession agreement this is treated,” said Manish Agarwal, leader, Capital Projects and Infrastructure, PwC India.