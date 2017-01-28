Rijiju lets out U.S. envoy’s dinner for Tibetan team

Days before the inauguration of Donald Trump, the U.S. Ambassador to India, Richard Verma, revived the issue of independence for by hosting a dinner for prominent representatives of the movement at his residence. The private gathering was made public by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on social media on Friday.

Thanking the envoy for the January 15 dinner, Mr. Rijiju said, “Nice meeting my dear friend Richard Gere again. Thank you HE Richard Verma for a wonderful dinner and great tenure as USA Ambassador to India.”

Photographs posted on his Twitter page show the prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Lobsang Sangay, and other U.S. diplomats.

“The dinner showed that the Tibetan issue remains strong in the international affairs, and we are hopeful that the support of the United States will continue during the presidency of Donald Trump,” said Tempa Tsering, senior Tibetan leader and adviser, who was present at the event.

“The event was hosted by Ambassador Verma in honour of his visiting friend Hollywood star Richard Gere. Mr. Gere and Mr. Verma are old friends. Apart from Dr. Lobsang Sangay, several U.S. diplomats also met us,” Mr. Tsering said.

‘Back on global table’

Mr. Tsering said Tibet had returned to the global table once again after a brief period.

“The humanitarian aspects of the Tibetan issue cannot be brushed aside,” he said.