Reduced role for Centre in CBI appointment

In May 2013 the Supreme Court, while hearing the ‘Coalgate probe report’, had described the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as a ‘caged parrot speaking in its master’s voice.’

Come December 23, the CBI would have a brand new Director of Prosecution with a nominal role for the Union government in the selection of the candidate.

Thanks to new eligibility norms for appointment at the highest level in the agency, the same goes for the post of CBI Director. Following the directives of the apex court, the Centre now is to be entirely guided by a panel headed by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

An office memorandum on Monday by BVRC Purushottam, Deputy Secretary in the Personnel Department, addressed to Secretaries of all the Ministries in the Union Government and the CBI Director said that since the incumbent Director of Prosecution is set to retire in less than two months, the process of appointment of a successor has to be expedited.

The early 2013 landmark verdict of the Supreme Court deals with issues related to the status of the CBI as well as the CVC, procedure on appointment of CBI Director and the changed eligibility criteria for selection of the Director of Prosecution. The apex court has said that henceforth the selection of the Director of Prosecution shall be on the recommendation of the Central Vigilance Commission.