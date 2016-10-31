Rathods to testify about Everest claim

A Maharashtra police couple, Dinesh and Tarakeshwari Rathod, who have been absconding after being slapped a 10-year ban for allegedly making a false claim of having climbed the Everest, are likely to testify before a departmental enquiry panel.

The Rathods have not reported for duty at the Shivajinagar police station (where they are posted) here for more than three months, even as a departmental inquiry against them is in progress.

“The couple have nothing to hide. The reason they have not appeared before the Pune police departmental probe panel all this while is that they were busy seeking information under the Right to Information Act. They will appear before the panel soon after Deepavali and prove their innocence,” said their lawyer Ramesh Rathod.

“The couple were grilled by the police on two occasions from 8 a.m. to midnight. So how can the police claim that they had not investigated the couple,” he said.

On June 5, the Rathods, both aged 30, had announced at a press conference that on May 23, they had become the first Indian couple and first security personnel couple to conquer the Everest.

In late June, a team of mountaineers led by the city-based mountaineer Surendra Shelke alleged that the couple had “photoshopped” pictures of their ascent to the summit.

The team alleged that no-one seemed to have seen the couple beyond the base camp; nor had they completed the gruelling preliminaries necessary for the climb.

Satyarup Siddhanta, a Bengaluru-based software engineer hailing from Kolkata, lodged a complaint with the Kolkata cyber crime police on July 1, alleging that the couple had morphed pictures of his ascent to the top of the summit.

Mr. Siddhanta complained that the Rathods had morphed photos of his expedition of June 21 by superimposing themselves on it and that Makalu Treks — the company which organised the Rathods expedition — in turn had uploaded the photo on its website with its watermark.

The company quickly deleted the photos from the website once the scam was exposed.

In late August, the Nepal government finally announced a ban on the couple for making “phoney claims and submitting doctored photos”. Nepal further barred the couple from entering the country and conducting further expeditions there.

Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla had termed the affair “most unfortunate”.