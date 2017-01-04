Quake rocks Arunachal Pradesh

A low-intensity quake shook Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.
According to reports of National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake, which measured 4.3 on the Richter scale was reported at Kurung Kumey district of the State.
The tremors were felt at 1.20 a.m.
There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.
Another moderate quake of magnitude 5.4 was recorded along the India-Myanmar border region at 12.20 a.m.
Tremors were felt across Assam and North East, as an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 rocked Tripura, near the India-Bangladesh border on Tuesday.
