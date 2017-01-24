Press Council issues notice on scribe’s arrest

Press Council of India (PCI) Chairman Justice Chadramauli Kumar Prasad has taken suo motu cognisance of the arrest of Kunal Shankar, reporter of Frontline, during coverage of news at Hyderabad Central University and asked the Telangana Chief Secretary, the Vice-Chancellor and the Superintendent of Police to file a report on the matter.

“Press Council of India Chairman ... has expressed grave concern over the arrest of Kunal Shankar, Reporter, Frontline, during coverage of news on the campus of Hyderabad Central University and also again imposing restriction on media in the University.

“The Chairman felt that prima facie, the action of HCU impinges on the freedom of the press,” said a release from the PCI.