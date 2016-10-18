National

Prepared to deal with any misadventure from across LoC: Army

The Army on Tuesday said it was prepared to deal with any misadventure from across the LoC by Pakistani troops or terrorists in the wake of surgical strikes on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

“Along the LoC, our preparedness is of the highest degree. The Indian Army is ready to deal with any misadventure from across the LoC, whether it is by regulars or otherwise,” General Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based 15 corps Lt. Gen. Satish Dua told reporters here.

He said there has been a spurt in infiltration attempts from across the LoC, but the Army foiled most of these bids as is evident from the encounters taking place near the LoC.

“I do admit that some infiltration has taken place, but the encounters along the LoC and the number of militants eliminated shows the preparedness of the Army,” he said.

Lt. Gen. Dua refused to comment on the surgical strikes by the Army in PoK last month, saying the armed force and the political leadership has already said whatever was to be said about it.

“I do not have any different point of view,” he added.

Asked if there was a trust deficit between the Army and the Kashmiri youth, Lt. Gen. Dua said while there were some misguided youths who take part in protests, the majority were with the armed forces.

“Recently, one of our vehicles met with an accident and our jawans were trapped inside the vehicle. It was the local Kashmiri youths who extricated the jawans. We have conducted some anti-militancy operations recently and the youths have not indulged in stone pelting after the purpose of the operation was explained to them,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 2:53:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Prepared-to-deal-with-any-misadventure-from-across-LoC-Army/article16074842.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY