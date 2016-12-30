Pranab should have a close look at ordinance: CPI

CPI national secretary D. Raja on Thursday urged President Pranab Mukherjee not to give assent in haste to the Centre’s ‘Specified Bank Notes Cessation of Liabilities’ Ordinance that will make holding old ₹ 500 and ₹ 1,000 notes after the March 31 deadline a criminal offence. “The ordinance is likely to be misused to harass people,” he said.
Mr. Raja said Mr. Mukherjee knew how the monetary policies were decided. “He must have a close look at the ordinance. He should not hurry up to give assent to it because it is likely to be misused, and lead to further harassment of people,” the CPI leader said.
The very approval of the ordinance by the Union Cabinet was in itself an admission that demonetisation move had no backing of any authority of law, he said.
