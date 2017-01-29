Peter innocent, fell for Indrani’s lies, Rahul claims on Twitter

Less than two weeks after a special CBI court charged Indrani and Peter Mukerjea and Indrani’s ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna with the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, Peter’s son Rahul said on Twitter that his father is innocent. The tweet posted on Saturday also said Peter had believed in “Indrani’s lies” and all charges against him should be dropped. Khanna, Peter, Indrani and her driver Shyamvar Rai are currently in judicial custody awaiting trial in the case.

Using Twitlonger, which lets users publish posts longer than 140 characters, Rahul said, “The narrative that points to Peter’s involvement, is absolutely incorrect and has very unfairly been publicised as the only narrative, and without a fair and balanced counter. In the interests of justice and fairness, it is important to share this information.”

He added that when Indrani’s children Sheena and Mikhail Bora established contact after seeing her on the news, they were told to support her version that Sheena was her step-sister if they wanted her help. This fact was kept secret from Peter as well. “But, when Sheena and I tried to tell Peter about this lie, he asked Indrani, and she strongly refuted it, insisting this was not true and that they were in fact her siblings and not her children. Peter didn’t know the truth behind Sheena and Indrani’s relationship. ”

According to the post, Indrani had lied to Peter that Sheena had approached her, saying she wanted to end her relationship with Rahul, and needed money and help. Peter, Rahul said, believed her.

“Indrani also backed that story by sending SMS messages from Sheena’s phone to Peter, stating the same. That is why he was so sure that she must be fine. Peter’s only comment to Indrani on hearing that Sheena wanted to leave, was that ‘if Sheena wants to leave Rahul, then she really ought to tell him in some form or another, can’t just go without saying anything.’ [as that would have been very hard for me or anyone to deal with]. Hence the text messages sent by Indrani from Sheena’s phone.”

In its charge sheet, the CBI has claimed that Peter lied to Rahul about Sheena’s whereabouts and well-being, thereby helping Indrani hide the truth. Rahul’s post said all who enquired after Sheena were told the same version by Indrani, and apparently believed her.

“Any and all who inquired about Sheena were peddled this same story by Indrani and were equally convinced. It was not just Peter who believed her. Peter was clearly not involved, nor was he aware of any crime allegedly perpetrated by Indrani, despite claims to the contrary. These important circumstances, which to date have not been pointed out, very clearly show that Peter was NOT ‘in the know’ nor was he involved in the crime. Hence, charges against Peter ought to be dropped.”

He also said the financial motive behind the crime, an angle touched upon by both Mumbai Police and CBI but left out from the charge sheet, was not there. Whatever Indrani may have done, was for her own personal reasons. Peter was clearly not involved,” he said in his post.