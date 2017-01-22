Paswan attacks RSS over quota remarks

Reservation is a constitutional right and nobody can abolish it, the BJP’s ally and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Sunday, apparently targeting the RSS over controversial comments by its publicity chief on quotas in government jobs and educational institutions.

“Reservation [for SC/ST] was implemented in the country under the Pune pact between Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi. This is not a charity granted by someone and it cannot be abolished,” Mr. Paswan, the most prominent Dalit face in the Narendra Modi government, said. The Minister said his party LJP would oppose “tooth and nail” any attempt to alter or change the existing quota system “from Parliament to streets.”

He said, “RSS is an independent organisation and I don’t know why it gives such statements. It is but natural for people to be confused by such comments.” — PTI