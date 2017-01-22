National

Paswan attacks RSS over quota remarks

Reservation is a constitutional right and nobody can abolish it, the BJP’s ally and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Sunday, apparently targeting the RSS over controversial comments by its publicity chief on quotas in government jobs and educational institutions.

“Reservation [for SC/ST] was implemented in the country under the Pune pact between Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi. This is not a charity granted by someone and it cannot be abolished,” Mr. Paswan, the most prominent Dalit face in the Narendra Modi government, said. The Minister said his party LJP would oppose “tooth and nail” any attempt to alter or change the existing quota system “from Parliament to streets.”

He said, “RSS is an independent organisation and I don’t know why it gives such statements. It is but natural for people to be confused by such comments.” — PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 8:32:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Paswan-attacks-RSS-over-quota-remarks/article17078842.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY