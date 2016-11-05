Panel seeks views on judicial vacancies

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice has sought views from the public on the delay in filling vacancies in the Supreme Court and the High Courts. There is an ongoing tussle between the Union government and the judiciary on the draft Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for judicial appointments.

A brief press release dated November 2 by the Committee Secretariat posted by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat noted, “Around 42 per cent of sanctioned posts in the higher judiciary are lying vacant for quite some time now. Such a large number of vacancies is alarming in nature and has direct bearing upon the access to justice for common people. The Committee intends to address systemic short-comings in judicial appointments and suggest improvements to streamline the existing procedure and process for appointment in higher judiciary”.

The suggestions could be sent via email to rs-cpers@sansad.nic.in, or via post to the Director Rajya Sabha Secretariat at Room No. 145, First Floor, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi. Maintaining that oral evidence is allowed, the press note said that all the material submitted to the Committee shall be treated as ‘confidential’.

The note inviting public suggestions is a follow-up to the interactions the committee had with senior jurists like senior advocate and a former Solicitor General Mohan Parasaran and Indira Jaisingh on October 25 and the Bar Association representatives on November 2 on the subject.

A member of the committee told The Hindu, “The Secretariat has been asked to prepare a draft on the consultations with the jurists. It would be taken up at the next meeting scheduled on November 10’’.

At a meeting of the committee last month, the Law Ministry informed it that many of the proposals of the Centre in the Memorandum are not acceptable to the collegium.