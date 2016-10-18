Panel fixes duty hours for rly. staff

A high power committee of the Railways tasked with review of duty hours of operational staff has prescribed a maximum of 125 hours per fortnight, unless warranted by unforeseen circumstances.

Regulation of working hours of the running staff in the Railways, particularly of loco drivers, has been an issue of concern as the organisation faces perpetual shortage of staff. More vital is the fact that the welfare of drivers is linked to safety issues.

An October 13 note by the Railway Board to all General Managers said that notwithstanding the upper limit in severe operational exigencies like earthquakes floods and equipment failure the Controller would suitably advise the staff on working beyond the limits set.