Panel fixes duty hours for rly. staff

A high power committee of the Railways tasked with review of duty hours of operational staff has prescribed a maximum of 125 hours per fortnight, unless warranted by unforeseen circumstances.
Regulation of working hours of the running staff in the Railways, particularly of loco drivers, has been an issue of concern as the organisation faces perpetual shortage of staff. More vital is the fact that the welfare of drivers is linked to safety issues.
An October 13 note by the Railway Board to all General Managers said that notwithstanding the upper limit in severe operational exigencies like earthquakes floods and equipment failure the Controller would suitably advise the staff on working beyond the limits set.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor