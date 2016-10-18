Pakistan to attend Delhi meet on voter education

: Hours after the Election Commission on Monday said Pakistan had not responded to its invitation for participation in the first-ever global conference on voter education, Pakistan replied it has deputed an official to attend the event.

Delegates from 28 countries are participating in the three-day event that is to begin on October 19.

“The process of issuing invitations began about three months ago. Interested participants had to register online. Some participants have already arrived. Pakistan did not respond to our invitation,” Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Singh had said earlier on Monday.

However, in a late evening development, Pakistani authorities informed the Election Commission that a mid-rung official, Director PR (Politics and Finance), had been deputed to take part in the conference.