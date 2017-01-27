Pakistan captures 36 Indian fishermen

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency on Thursday captured 36 Indian fishermen and seized six boats off Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea, an official of Porbandar-based National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF) said.

These fishermen were apprehended by the PMSA near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), NFF secretary, Manish Lodhari said. .

“As per the information received from other fishermen at sea, 36 fishermen on six fishing boats were apprehended by the Pakistani agency near Jakhau coast and are being taken to Karachi port,” Mr. Lodhari said.

He also feared that some more fishermen and their boats may have been captured by the PMSA along with these 36 fishermen.

“We will have a clear picture only after these boats reach Karachi port by tomorrow,” said Mr. Lodhari, who is in touch with Pakistani authorities on the status of captured fishermen.

Indian fishermen are apprehended on regular intervals by Pakistani agency from the sea, claiming that they had entered into their waters after crossing IMBL. In December last year, at least 65 fishermen on board 13 boats were captured by the Pakistani agency. —PTI