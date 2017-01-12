Pak. will soon release Indian soldier: Minister

Pakistan military authorities are committed to releasing Indian soldier Chandu Chavan, who inadvertently strayed across the border last year, Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said here on Thursday.

“They [Pakistan] have admitted that Chandu Chavan is alive, and that they will soon release him after enquiry, which is nearing completion,” Mr. Bhamre said after the launch of INS Khanderi, the Navy’s second Scorpene class submarine Khanderi, at the Mazagon Dock Limited here.

“We are trying at the level of DGMO [Director General of Military Operations], to secure his release. So far, the DGMO has spoken to their Pakistan counterpart at least 15 to 20 times,” the Minister said.

“The last time such talks took place was two days ago. They [Pakistan] said that the enquiry is getting over and Chandu Chavan will soon be released.”

Incidentally, Chavan hails from Mr. Bhamre’s Lok Sabha constituency. “I have been in regular touch with his family,” the Minister said.

On September 30 last year, Chavan inadvertently crossed over to the other side of the Line of Control.