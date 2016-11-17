Pak. conducts military exercise close to Indian border

Amidst growing India-Pakistan tension, the Pakistan military staged a massive exercise close to the border on Wednesday, exhibiting its preparedness to “respond to any provocation”.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Army Chief General Raheel Sharif, along with other military top brass, witnessed the exercise conducted by the Pakistan Army and Air Force at Khairpur Tamiwali in Bhawalpur of the Punjab province.
It is aimed at checking the operational preparedness of the Pakistani military to respond to any provocation from the Indian side, Pakistan media reported. The exercise saw deployment of tanks, helicopters, fighter jets, artillery and other heavy weapons.
The exercise came against the backdrop of the rising India-Pakistan tension in recent months. Mr. Sharif on Tuesday warned that Pakistan cannot be bullied by Indian tactics and its restraint should not be “misunderstood” as weakness. He said Pakistan was fully capable of defending against “any belligerence.” His statement came after the death of seven Pakistani soldiers on Sunday night in alleged firing by the Indian Army.
“It is also a futile attempt of the Indian authorities to divert the world’s attention from the worst kind of atrocities they are committing” in Kashmir, he had said. “Our military is ready to give adequate response to any aggression,” he said.
According to Pakistani reports, the Pakistan PM and top brass of the military witnessed manoeuvres by Khalid tanks, fighter aircraft JF-17 Thunder F-7PG and Mirage, and other military systems.
