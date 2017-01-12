PMO seeks report on BSF jawan’s video

The Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday sought a report from the Home Ministry on the complaint by a BSF jawan that poor quality food was being served to security personnel posted along the border, which has triggered a row.

Following the PMO’s intervention, the Home Ministry will soon submit a report on the incident and the action taken.

“We have to give reports to all concerned,” a senior Home Ministry official said when asked about the PMO’s request.

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, in a video uploaded on social networking sites, claimed that while government procures essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers “sell it off” in an “illegal” manner in the market and the personnel have to suffer. He also posted other videos in which he claimed that the quality of food served was not good.

The BSF has maintained that there was no shortage of ration and security personnel deployed along the border never complained about food.

Fresh guidelines

The border guarding force also came out with fresh guidelines for maintaining high quality of food for its personnel.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said the government was taking all such incidents seriously and corrective steps were being taken to improve the working conditions of the personnel and their food.

“The report to the PMO will incorporate all such details,” the official said.