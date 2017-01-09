PM’s degree row: Allow scrutiny of records, says CIC

The Central Information Commission has directed the Delhi University to allow inspection of records related to all the BA students of 1978, the year the University says Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the examination.

The Commission rejected the contention of the Central Public Information Officer of the university that it was a third party personal information and found “neither merit nor legality” in it.

It directed the university to facilitate inspection of the relevant register containing complete information on the results of all the students who passed the Bachelor of Arts exams in 1978, along with roll number, candidate’s names, father’s name and marks obtained, and provide certified copy of the extract of relevant pages free of cost.

RTI applicant Neeraj wanted to know the number of students who appeared for the 1978 BA exams and the results of all the students. The Central Public Information Officer of the University had responded that what was being asked was “personal information of the students concerned, the disclosure of which has no relationship to any public activity or interest”. — PTI