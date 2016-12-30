Owaisi brothers acquitted in 2005 case

A court here on Thursday acquitted Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, his brother and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and others in connection with a 2005 case against them for allegedly obstructing the then District Collector and other officials from discharging their duties in Telangana’s Medak district.

Mr. Asaduddin, MP from Hyderabad, four party MLAs — including Mr. Akbaruddin — and others, were booked under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 147 (rioting), 186 (obstructing public servant while discharging duties) and seven other Sections of the IPC. Judicial Magistrate N. Venkatram dropped all charges against the Owaisi brothers, the party MLAs and 24 others.

Official’s complaint

The case was registered on a complaint by a revenue official that the accused protested against the demolition of a place of worship at Muttangi village near Patancheru during the widening of the Hyderabad-Mumbai National Highway in 2005. They had allegedly engaged in heated arguments with the then Medak District Collector A.K. Singhal, who was also pushed around. — PTI