Outcry as BJP MP lobbies for daughter

BJP workers are protesting against Hukum Singh, the party’s MP from Shamli, for attempting to project his daughter Mriganka as the party’s candidate from Kairana.

The party did not announce the name of its candidate from Kairana when it released the list of 149 contestants for the first and second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Monday. Kairana goes to the polls on February 11.

Many local BJP leaders accused Mr. Singh of promoting dynastic politics when he tried to promote his daughter during a panchayat meeting of local BJP leaders on Thursday. Many of them then supported Anil Chauhan, who was the BJP’s candidate in the 2014 bypolls, which the party lost.

Mr. Singh, who earlier used to represent Kairana, defended his daughter’s candidature, saying every person has the right to enter politics. Several of Mr. Chauhan’s supporters, however, accused Mr. Singh of engineering his defeat in 2014. Mr. Chauhan told The Hindu that Ms. Mriganka lives in Ghaziabad and is politically inexperienced.