One killed, many injured in failed Goa jailbreak

A prisoner, Vinayak Karbotkar, was found dead and several others, including jail staff, were injured when nearly 49 undertrials tried to escape from the Sada sub-jail in Goa.

In the daring attempt to break out of the under-repair prison at the port town of Vasco in south Goa, the inmates on Tuesday night attacked a skeletal jail staff even as over 200 police personnel cordoned off the area, in a bid to stop the inmates from fleeing.

The injured eight prisoners and four jail staff, were taken out of the prison for medical treatment, police said.

The Goa government has ordered an inquiry by Inspector-General (Prisons) Siddivinayak Naik into the incident and the death.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vasco) Lawrence D’Souza on Wednesday afternoon said the situation was under control.