Old notes found floating in Guwahati

Old notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination totalling about Rs. 3.5 crore were found floating in a drain and the Bharalu river here on Wednesday, a police officer said. The torn notes were recovered from the drain nearthe Narengi railway station and in the river at Anil Nagar, he said.

It could not be immediately ascertained whether the torn pieces were genuine currency notes as they have to be examined, the officer said adding, the torn pieces appeared to be fake ones and thrown into the river as they could no longer be circulated.

