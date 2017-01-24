Now, IAF jawan puts out video on grievances

An IAF jawan was the latest man in uniform to take to social media to flag alleged discrimination between officers and jawans.

Corporal S.K. Solanki on Monday specifically addressed Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who had warned Army personnel against expressing views on social media. “Yes sir, you are right. But it’s been 70 years since Independence but the system still continues in the military. There is such a huge divide between officers and jawans,” he said. Defence sources dismissed the video, saying his observations were incorrect. Early this month, two jawans expressed their grievances against discrimination between officers and jawans under the ‘sahayak’ (orderly) system.