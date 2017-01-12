Now, Army jawan takes video route to air grievance

On Thursday, it was the turn of an Army jawan to take to social media to publicly air his grievances against superiors. The move by Lance Naik Yagya Pratap Singh came just after a BSF jawan created a stir by complaining about the quality of food served at his border post in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

In an appeal to the government, Lc Nk Singh, who is facing court martial proceedings, said he was being harassed by his superiors for writing to the Prime Minister over the treatment of jawans by officers due to the “sewadari system” in which men are employed to do personal errands of officers.

He stated in the video uploaded on Facebook that he served in the Army for 15 years and six months and was bothered for some time over the way men in the Army were treated by superiors and officers under the system.

He said that though initially he did not have the courage to speak against it, as all authority was with the officers, he finally mustered courage to write about it. “On June 15, 2016 I sent an application to President, Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Home Minister and Supreme Court…” he said in the video.

Explanation sought

Following this, the PMO sought an explanation, which was sent to the 42 infantry brigade where he served, Lc Nk Singh said, and alleged that as a result, he was “tortured so much” and false charges were pressed on him for violating the “chain of command.” He named several officers and superiors who perpetrated it.

Making an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address his grievance, Lc Nk Singh said he could be hanged if the investigation proved him wrong.

Army’s statement

Responding to the video, the Army said in a statement that “ours is a very large Army wherein individual grievances cannot be ruled out,” and said the service had an effective grievance redress mechanism for addressing individual complaints most satisfactorily.

“In the instant case of Lance Naik Yagya Pratap, cognisance of his communication has been taken and complaints made by him are being addressed through the existing mechanisms,” the statement said.