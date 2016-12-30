Note ban battle at a peak

A day before the 50-day timeframe for restrictions on withdrawals from banks and ATMs announced on November 8 ends, the Congress and the BJP continued to spar over demonetisation amid trading of “personal charges” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala alleged that Mr. Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah knew Mahesh Shah, the Gujarat businessman who had deposited over ₹1,300-crore after demonetisation, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad rejected the charge and warned of legal action if unsubstantiated charges were levelled by opponents.

“We want to make it clear that our Prime Minister and party president have no links whatsoever with the person by the name of Mahesh Shah, against whom action is going on. If Congress has any proof, it should talk about it. Otherwise, we will consider taking legal action under the law dealing with levelling of baseless allegations,” the Law Minister said.

Mr. Surjewala had labelled demonetisation as the biggest scam and had also repeated his party's charges that Sahara and Aditya Birla group documents showed amounts “paid” to Mr. Modi.

Congress plan

The Congress announced that it would hold countrywide protests against demonetisation from January 6.

The government, however, mounted a strong defence of demonetisation, with Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu calling it an “anti-scam vaccine”.

“Some asuras are always trying to disturb the peace during the yagna. But this Prime Minister is determined, he wants to make this transformation of India a reality,” he told presspersons.

While critics had claimed that Mr. Modi had mounted a tiger, Mr. Naidu said the PM knew well how to dismount them too.

Responding to the criticism that almost all the scrapped money had returned to banks, Mr. Naidu claimed this was an accomplishment as the money had been made to pass through the system. Now there would be scrutiny to catch black money holders, he said.