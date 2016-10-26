Northeast monsoon to set in by October 30: IMD

The much anticipated northeast monsoon, which brings the bulk of rainfall in Tamil Nadu and other southern States, is likely to commence by October 30, 2016, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

“Commencement of North East monsoon rains over the southern parts of peninsular India is likely around October 30, 2016,” the department said in a bulletin.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai also said the northeast monsoon was likely to set in by Sunday.

The cyclonic storm Kyant over east-central Bay of Bengal was likely to move west-southwestwards towards west-central Bay of Bengal in the 72 hours beginning 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday, the RMC said.

Last year, the northeast monsoon wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu, with a record downpour in December 2015, resulting in deluge in the four northern districts of Tamil Nadu — Chennai, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore and Kancheepuram.