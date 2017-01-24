National

No records of fake currency deposited during note ban: RBI

The RBI, earlier, refused to disclose information about consultation undertaken before the demonetisation move was announced by the Prime Minister on November 8.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

There is no record available of the fake currency which has been detected in the demonetised notes deposited in banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said.

Responding to an RTI inquiry from Mumbai-based activist Anil Galgali seeking to know the extent of fake currency found in demonetised notes of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 deposited in banks till December 10, 2016, the RBI has said no information is available with it.

Earlier, the RBI had refused to disclose information about consultation undertaken before the demonetisation move was announced by the Prime Minister on November 8.

Even the Prime Minister’s Office had refused to disclose if Chief Economic Advisor and Finance Minister were consulted before the decision was announced.

