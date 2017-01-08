No dispute in party, says Mulayam

Amid the ongoing power tussle in the ruling family of Uttar Pradesh, Samajawdi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday asserted that there was “no dispute” in the party.

Mr. Mulayam along with Shivpal Yadav on Sunday morning met party workers at the SP headquarters in Lucknow.

When asked about the ongoing tussle within the family and party, Mr. Mulayam said, “hamari party me koi vivad nahi hai” (There is no dispute in our party).

He later along with Mr. Shivpal left for New Delhi, where he is likely to visit Election Commission for staking claim on the party’s ‘cycle’ symbol.

The Mulayam camp is likely to submit its set of affidavits tomorrow, the deadline set by the EC for both the sides to submit documents before it decides on which side to be allotted the ‘cycle’ symbol after the split in SP was formalised on January 3.

On Saturday, the Akhilesh faction submitted to the EC affidavits which it claimed to have signatures of “90 per cent” of legislators and delegates, including over 200 of the 229 MLAs.

On reports that Mr. Mulayam got his room locked at the party office and put up his and Mr. Shivpal’s name plates, SP state chief (Akhilesh faction) Naresh Uttam said, “their name plates were never remove”.

To another question, he said,” Akhileshji is our national president and we will contest polls under him. He was made president at national convention.”