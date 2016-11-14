New proposal for settlement of Ayodhya dispute

A fresh proposal for settlement of Ayodhya dispute was submitted to Faizabad divisional commissioner suggesting that a temple and a mosque be built at the site.

The petition, it is claimed, has been signed by about 10,000 members from both Hindu and Muslim communities with former High Court judge Palok Basu leading the initiative.

Divisional Commissioner Surya Prakash Mishra, who is the receiver of the disputed site, said, “I received a memorandum regarding the dispute of Ayodhya and a bunch of photocopies containing some signatures. I have yet to decide what to do in this matter.”

Justice Basu said that they were hopeful that the Supreme Court will take note of it. The petition, which has 10,502 signatures, was submitted on Sunday.

“We have moved this negotiation process in the Supreme Court through the authorized person (Faizabad Divisional Commissioner). We hope that the apex court will honour the public sentiments of peace and harmony,” he said, adding they have proposed that the disputed site will house both Ram temple and a mosque.

In its September 30, 2010 ruling, the Allahabad High Court had awarded two parts of the site, where the Babri Masjid once stood, to Nirmohi Akhara and ‘friend’ of Ram Lalla and one part to Muslims, which went to Sunni Central Waqf Board of Uttar Pradesh.

Justice Basu said their “local” effort to resolve the issue started in March 18, 2010. In the past, the main litigant in Babri Masjid case, Hashim Ansari, had along with Akhara Parishad president Mahant Gyan Das discussed an out-of-court settlement which broadly talked about the 70 acres of disputed premises accommodating both a mosque and a temple with a wall which will be 100 feet high.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had rejected the proposal calling it an insult to the High Court. Ansari died in July this year.