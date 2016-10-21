Narendra Tomar is BJP’s Punjab election in-charge

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday appointed Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the Punjab election in-charge and Captain Abhimanyu, a Haryana Minister, as co-in-charge. The Assembly elections are due in the State early next year.

The party’s general secretary Saroj Pandey will be in charge of the local elections in Chandigarh.

The BJP is in power in the State as a junior partner of the Shiromani Akali Dal. The alliance is locked in a tough battle with the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party. — PTI