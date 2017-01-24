NRIs angry at ‘outsider’ tag

NRIs from Canada campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on Monday lashed out at Punjab Congress chief Capt. Amarinder Singh for calling them ‘outsiders’ and complaining to the Election Commission against them.

Joban Randhawa, Surinder Mavi and Jaskirat Mann, founders of ‘Chalo Punjab’ in Canada, said they had a constitutional right to campaign in Punjab. “We are not bothered about what Amarinder says, even if we are jailed for supporting the AAP,” they said in Amritsar.

Mr. Randhawa said more than 35,000 NRIs would campaign to ‘liberate Punjab from the clutches of the Congress and Badal family’. He said Amarinder was frustrated after NRIs refused to support the Congress.

“We own land and families in Punjab and he [Amarinder] has no right to brand us outsiders,” Mr. Randhawa said. The second batch of NRIs from the U.K. would land at Amritsar on January 24 and they would take out a ‘road show’ the same day in Majitha from where Bikram Singh Majithia is contesting.

Mr. Mavi, who is convener of the AAP in Canada, said Amarinder had made a false claim in the media that 400 NRIs were coming to join the Congress campaign.

Mr. Mavi said Amarinder and the Badal family had joined hands to defeat the AAP but the AAP would break the record of Delhi and win over 100 seats in Punjab.