NIA charge-sheets two for supporting IS

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against a man and a woman for allegedly propagating the activities of the terror outfit Islamic State in India and motivating 14 persons from Kerala to travel to Afghanistan to join the outfit there.

The two are Abdul Rashid Abdulla (30), a resident of Kasaragod district in Kerala, and Yasmeen Mohammad Zahid (29), a resident of Delhi.

“The case relates to the criminal conspiracy hatched within and outside India by certain youths, originally hailing from Kasaragod district of Kerala, with the intention of furthering the objectives of the proscribed terrorist organisation Islamic State and their pursuant exit from India along with their families for joining and supporting the organisation,” an NIA statement said.

Main conspirator

The NIA said its investigation had established that Rashid was the main conspirator behind motivating a number of young people from Kasaragod to leave India along with their families to join the IS. “He had conducted classes at Kasaragod and other places in support of the terrorist organisation and its ideology of violent jihad. He motivated another set of 14 co-conspirators, including Yasmeen, to join the proscribed organisation and plan for Hijrah to the Caliphate announced by the Islamic State. The investigation has revealed that the conspiracy had been in operation since July 2015,” the statement said.

Yasmeen was intercepted at the New Delhi airport on July 30, 2016 while she was trying to leave India for Kabul, Afghanistan, along with her child, with the intention of joining Rashid in the IS-controlled territory in Afghanistan. “Investigation has established that Rashid had raised funds for the terrorist organisation and transferred such funds to Yasmeen, who utilised it for her activities with the intention of supporting the organisation. Efforts are on to locate the absconding accused persons,” said the statement.