NHRC notice to Kerala govt over attacks on BJP, RSS workers

BJP and RSS workers during a protest demonstration against the recent killings of its cadres in Kerala, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

BJP and RSS workers during a protest demonstration against the recent killings of its cadres in Kerala, in New Delhi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

'The State is bound to protect the fundamental rights of all citizens'

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Kerala Government over the attacks on workers of the BJP and RSS in that state.

As per reports, several BJP and RSS workers have been assaulted and even killed in Kerala in the past few months, with the hand of Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers being alleged. The NHRC acknowledged in a statement that an RSS ideologue had asked for immediate intervention by the National Commission for Backward Classes and the NHRC into the cases of alleged political violence.

While expressing its concern, the NHRC said that “such gruesome killings of RSS and BJP workers, as alleged in the news report, are indicative of violation of Right to Life of the victims”. The NHRC added that the State was bound to protect the fundamental rights of all citizens.

Taking action, the NHRC issued notices to the Kerala Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police and asked for detailed reports within four weeks. The NHRC asked for specific information about what the State government had done to prevent such incidents from happening again. The NHRC asked the Chief Secretary to provide details of whether any relief had been given to the victims and their families.

