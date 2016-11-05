NDTV ban sparks outrage

Opposition parties and media bodies on Friday attacked the NDA government over its decision to take NDTV India off the air for a day (Nov. 9) over its coverage of the Pathankot terror attack, saying this was tantamount to an assault on media freedom.

However, the BJP defended the government’s decision to accept the recommendation of an inter-ministerial committee, saying national security was supreme.

The twitter handle of Rahul Gandhi’s office tweeted, “#NDTVBanned-shocking & unprecedented.”

Congress leader Manish Tewari told The Hindu: “The government wants to send a clear message to the media – either get co-opted or get shot. This is a political decision to browbeat and intimidate the media and stifle the freedom of the press.”

Party communication department in-charge Randeep Hooda tweeted: “Democracy is being throttled, asphyxiated. Media freedom is on the ventilator.”

However, BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma said, “We support the freedom of the press in a democracy. But nation comes first and there cannot be any compromise with national security.”

However, many other Opposition leaders hit out at the government.

While Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that the ban smacked of an Emergency-like attitude, Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav said such a thing had never been heard after the Emergency.

Condemning the decision as “regressive”, CPI leader D. Raja said this indicated that the government wanted the media to toe its line.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh called upon all channels and newspapers to stay closed that day in solidarity with NDTV.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, too, tweeted: “I hope the whole media goes off air for a day in solidarity wid NDTV.”

The decision also came in for grave criticism from the Editors Guild of India. “The ban is a direct violation of the freedom of the media and therefore the citizens of India and amounts to harsh censorship... reminiscent of the Emergency,” it said. “Imposing a ban without resorting to judicial intervention or oversight violates the fundamental principles of freedom and justice. The Editors Guild of India calls for an immediate withdrawal of the ban order.”

The News Broadcasters’ Association also expressed deep concern over the decision and requested the government to reconsider it.